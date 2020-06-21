Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cloudy skies obstruct eclipse in Chennai, parts of TN

"From noon onwards, the clouds blocked the view and nothing much was witnessed," Joseph said and added that he had used polymer filters to capture images from a telescope. Down south, in Tirunelveli, an official of the District Science Centre, said the centre was opened only to observe the rare phenomenon, but members of the public were however barred from viewing at the centre due to the lockdown.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:49 IST
Cloudy skies obstruct eclipse in Chennai, parts of TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, June 21 (PTI)Cloudy skies played spoilsport for few sky gazers who braved the blistering sun to watch the annular solar eclipse, the first for this year, on Sunday here. The eclipse was however partial in most parts of Tamil Nadu and many enthusiasts who managed to take photos of the rare phenomenon posted them on the social networking sites.

From about 10.20 am, a fairly bright sky enabled the gazers in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and other parts of the state to witness the celestial occurrence. "We were able to get a clear view and could even record the celestial event till the peak of the eclipse at noon.

Later, the sky became cloudy and the eclipse could not be seen from here," said SJosephWinston, Head, Remote Handling and Irradiation Experiments Division, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research,Kalpakkam. As people had to remain indoors owing to the lockdown being enforced to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, he had made arrangements for live streaming of the event.

"Thevisibility of the eclipse was hampered due to clouds in most parts of Tamil Nadu. Some people in the metro and other parts, too, who had solar filters, had attempted to see the partial eclipse from the terrace of their houses," an official of the district science centre, said.

The obscuration of the sun by the moon during the greatest phase of the annular eclipse was nearly 34 per cent in Chennai, he said. "From noon onwards, the clouds blocked the view and nothing much was witnessed," Joseph said and added that he had used polymer filters to capture images from a telescope.

Down south, in Tirunelveli, an official of the District Science Centre, said the centre was opened only to observe the rare phenomenon, but members of the public were however barred from viewing at the centre due to the lockdown. "We captured the images and uploaded them on our social networking sites," he added.

This is the first solar eclipse of this year and it coincides with the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere has the longest day. The eclipse started by 10:22 am and ended at around 2 pm.

Temples including theLord Venkateswara temple in T Nagar here remained closed due to solar eclipse..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I'll not be happy if I don't get at least one century in England: Chase

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase wants to be taken more seriously as a batsman and says personally it would be a big disappointment if he fails to score at least a century in the three-Test series against England, starting July 8 in Sou...

COVID-19: Bangladesh's national carrier resumes int'l flights

Bangladeshs national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed international flights on Sunday after a gap of three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The maiden flight of BG001 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft departed from Hazrat Shahjalal ...

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1710 hrs. . BOM1 MP-YOGA DAY MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic Bhopal A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exerci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020