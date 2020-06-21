Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cloudy skies hamper viewing of annular eclipse in Delhi

As clouds shrouded the skies in the national capital on Sunday, there was no clear view for sky gazers of the annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire.N Rathnashree, Director of Nehru Planetarium, said the visibility of the eclipse was hampered due to the clouds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:21 IST
Cloudy skies hamper viewing of annular eclipse in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As clouds shrouded the skies in the national capital on Sunday, there was no clear view for sky gazers of the annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire. The annular phase began at 10.19 am and ended at 1.58 pm. The eclipse was at its peak at 12.01 pm. The annular phase was visible from some places within a narrow corridor of northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand). A few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

It was a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country. The annular path also passed through Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China.

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi. N Rathnashree, Director of Nehru Planetarium, said the visibility of the eclipse was hampered due to the clouds. The viewing was also affected due to social distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Rathnashree said although they had set up an equipment in the lawns of Nehru Planetarium, images were live-streamed and webcast on their Youtube page. The next annular eclipse will be seen from South America in December. Another annular eclipse will occur in 2022 but that will be hardly visible from India, Rathnashree added. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three celestial bodies are aligned. An annular solar eclipse will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire.

Harpreet Kaur, a teacher with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), had arranged a telescope and created ball mirror image for viewing the solar eclipse. But the clouds had covered the sun. "I could not see the eclipse properly due to clouds," Kaur, who is the coordinator of the science club at her school, said. However, Kaur managed to take some photographs and videos, which she will share with her students on her school's WhatsApp group. She said there was also a point when the sky appeared like it was evening, especially when the eclipse had reached its peak. "I could see a lot of avian activity in the sky during that time," Kaur said. However, there were a few who travelled to Kurukshetra in Haryana, where the eclipse was clearly visible. Arvind Ranade, a scientist with the Department of Science and Technology, was among those who travelled to Kurukshetra, 150 kilometers from Delhi.

"We could see the eclipse clearly, especially the Baily's beads," Ranade said. Named after English astronomer Francis Baily, Baily's beads are arc of bright spots seen during total and annular eclipses of the Sun. Just before the Moon's disk covers the Sun, the narrow crescent of sunlight may be broken in several places by irregularities (mountains and valleys) on the edge of the Moon's disk; the resulting array of spots roughly resembles a string of beads.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I'll not be happy if I don't get at least one century in England: Chase

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase wants to be taken more seriously as a batsman and says personally it would be a big disappointment if he fails to score at least a century in the three-Test series against England, starting July 8 in Sou...

COVID-19: Bangladesh's national carrier resumes int'l flights

Bangladeshs national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed international flights on Sunday after a gap of three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The maiden flight of BG001 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft departed from Hazrat Shahjalal ...

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1710 hrs. . BOM1 MP-YOGA DAY MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic Bhopal A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exerci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020