Cloudy sky hampers clear view of partial solar eclipse in MP
However, it was a partial solar eclipse in Madhya Pradesh unlike in northern India and other counties, an astronomy official said, adding that the "ring of fire" was not seen. Meanwhile, due to restrictions on organising common gatherings in view of the lockdown, many enthusiasts watched the rare celestial spectacle on live stream.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:38 IST
Cloudy sky hampered a clear view of the annular solar eclipse at many places across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. However, it was a partial solar eclipse in Madhya Pradesh unlike in northern India and other counties, an astronomy official said, adding that the "ring of fire" was not seen.
Meanwhile, due to restrictions on organising common gatherings in view of the lockdown, many enthusiasts watched the rare celestial spectacle on live stream. Many others watched the eclipse from roofs of their houses and terraces of buildings wearing protective glasses.
The partial solar eclipse was seen in Madhya Pradesh between 10:06 am and 1.58 pm. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire.
"The partial solar eclipse began at 10.06 am and ended at 1.37 pm in Alirajpur district. It was seen late during 10.24 am to 1.58 pm in Dindori district," astronomy enthusiast Sarika Gharu told PTI. She said the partial eclipse was seen during 10:14 am and 1.47 pm in Bhopal.
However, overcast sky hampered a clear view at many places, she said. Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory's superintendent Dr Rajendraprakash Gupt said the eclipse began at 10.10 am in Ujjain and ended at 1.42 am.
"Maximum obstruction of the Sun at 74.3 per cent was at around 11.52 am. It was an annular solar eclipse in the northern part of the country and other parts of the world. But it was a partial solar eclipse as seen in Madhya Pradesh," Gupt said..
