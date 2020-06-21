Moderate intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Moderate intensity earthquake hits ManipurPTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:40 IST
An earthquake of moderateintensity hit Manipur on Sunday, according to the EarthScience Department of Manipur University
The earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 4.16pm, it said, adding that the epicentre of the quake is located9 km from Ngopa area of neighbouring state of Mizoram
There is no report of any casualty or damage ofproperty in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Manipur University
- Ngopa
- Mizoram