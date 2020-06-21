Moderate intensity earthquake hits Manipur

An earthquake of moderateintensity hit Manipur on Sunday, according to the EarthScience Department of Manipur University

The earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 4.16pm, it said, adding that the epicentre of the quake is located9 km from Ngopa area of neighbouring state of Mizoram

There is no report of any casualty or damage ofproperty in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room said.