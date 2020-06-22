Two earthquakes rock Mizoram within 12 hrs, no casualties reported: Chief Minister
As two earthquakes hit Mizoram in a span of 12 hours, Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday informed that no casualties have been reported so far and damage assessment is being undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration. "Two earthquakes rocked Mizoram within a span of 12 hours. Damage assessment undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far," Zoramthanga tweeted.
The Chief Minister further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their assurance of support in wake of the earthquakes. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Shah spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister and assured him all possible support from the Centre.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm yesterday, according to the institute.
The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram. (ANI)
