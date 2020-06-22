Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists find huge ring of ancient shafts near Stonehenge

Archaeologists on Monday said they have discovered a major prehistoric monument under the earth near Stonehenge that could shed new light on the origins of the mystical stone circle in southwestern England.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:18 IST
Scientists find huge ring of ancient shafts near Stonehenge
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Archaeologists on Monday said they have discovered a major prehistoric monument under the earth near Stonehenge that could shed new light on the origins of the mystical stone circle in southwestern England. Experts from a group of British universities led by the University of Bradford say the site consists of at least 20 huge shafts, more than 10 meters (32 feet) in diameter and 5 meters (16 feet) deep, forming a circle more than 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in diameter.

The new find is at Durrington Walls, the site of a Neolithic village about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Stonehenge, Researchers say the shafts appear to have been dug around 4,500 years ago and could mark the boundary of a sacred area or precinct around a circular monument known as the Durrington Walls henge. Richard Bates, of the University of St Andrews School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, said the findings made with remote sensing and sampling provided "insight to the past that shows an even more complex society than we could ever imagine".

University of Bradford archaeologist Vince Gaffney said it was "remarkable" that Stonehenge, one of the most studied archaeological landscapes in the world, could yield such a major new discovery. "When these pits were first noted it was thought they might be natural features solution hollows in the chalk," he said. But geophysical surveys allowed scientists to "join the dots and see there was a pattern on a massive scale".

Britain is dotted with stone circles build thousands of years ago for reasons that remain mysterious. The most famous is Stonehenge, a huge monument built between 3000 BC and 1600 BC that is one of Britain's most popular tourist attractions.

It's also a spiritual home for thousands of druids and mystics who visit at the summer and winter solstices through this weekend's summer solstice celebrations were scuttled by a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants interim bail to Kapil Nagar in doctor's suicide case

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal is also an accused in the case. Special Judge...

Coronavirus claims lives of 65 healthcare workers across Pakistan

As many as 65 medics, most of them doctors, in Pakistan have died of coronavirus and around 5,000 infected so far while battling on the frontline against the deadly disease, a government report said on Monday. The report prepared by the Nat...

President refers performers’ protection and copyright bills to National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Amendment Bill to the National Assembly, because of his reservations on the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Parliament.The Pres...

Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end

Gilead Sciences Inc is planning to make more than two million courses of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year and start trials of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August, the company said on Monday.Remdesivir, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020