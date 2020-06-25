Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mud downpours might have formed some of Mars's ancient highlands: Study

Muddy rains produced by giant impacts into a primordial glaciated Mars may have played a crucial role in the emplacement of kilometers-thick mudstones on Mars, according to a new paper by a team led by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Alexis Rodriguez.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:10 IST
Mud downpours might have formed some of Mars's ancient highlands: Study
View of an area considered to be part of one of the oldest terrains of Mars (Image source: Planetary Science Institute) . Image Credit: ANI

Muddy rains produced by giant impacts into a primordial glaciated Mars may have played a crucial role in the emplacement of kilometers-thick mudstones on Mars, according to a new paper by a team led by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Alexis Rodriguez. These mudstones comprise the solar system's oldest known sedimentary rocks, according to the paper 'The Oldest Highlands of Mars May Be Massive Dust Fallout Deposits', published in Nature Scientific Reports.

Mars preserves the solar system's oldest water-modified landscapes. Rivers and glaciers are known to have extensively excavated the planet's earliest highlands, which date back to about 4 billion years ago. "We found that impact craters and adjoining fluvially emplaced sediments in these ancient highlands were wind-excavated to enormous depths, in some cases more than a kilometer. Wind on Mars can only move sediments that are sand- or silt-sized and finer, so very fine-grained sediments must largely make up these parts of the highlands," Rodriguez said.

PSI scientists Eldar Noe Dobrea, Jeffrey S. Kargel, David A. Crown, Kevin D. Webster, and Daniel C. Berman are co-authors on the paper. "When wind moves large amounts of sand, it produces dunes, but dunes are absent in these wind-sculpted terrains, suggesting that they are made mainly of silt, and perhaps clay. The wind erosion of these surfaces took place recently and might still be happening," co-author Berman said.

So, what happened about 4 billion years ago that led to the formation of these highlands? The current state of knowledge suggests that the planet's flowing water and glacial record that overprints these highlands postdates their formation by up to several hundred million years. "However, something unique happened on Mars during this early phase in its history -- most of the planet's impact basins formed. The formation of these gigantic structures, hundreds to two thousand kilometers in diameter, would have produced extremely powerful winds and would have also most likely triggered transient climate change conducive to rainfall," Rodriguez said.

"The winds could have dislodged from the surface vast volumes of dust that existed when the impacts occurred, resulting in dust-laden atmospheric conditions. We suggest that when rainfalls happened, large amounts of the dust were removed from suspension to be redeposited as thick sedimentary units," he said. "An interesting implication of the muddy rain hypothesis is that this process could have emplaced enormous volumes of wet sediments over the planet's extremely cold surface environments. In the likely presence ofsalts, the water-soaked mud might have produced immense aquifers with low-temperature freezing brines," he added.

So, if massive mud downpours could have formed these highlands approximately 4 billion years ago, how was that dust generated in the first place? "On Earth, glaciers grind rocks into copious silt. Meltwater rivers wash the silt out, which then dries on river and lake beds. The dried mud commonly is picked up by the wind, which then redeposits it in mantles known as loess. So, primordial glaciation on Mars is a likely candidate to have produced the dust," co-author Kargel said.

"Another possibility is that the impacts generated the silt through the crushing of rocks and condensation of impact vapors. However, no other process on Earth today competes with glaciation as a maker of silt," Kargel added. "NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover will land nearby some of our study regions located in very similar terrains. Perseverance might sample fine-grained highlands dating from the time when life could have emerged on Earth and when heavy impact bombardment by asteroids was delivering organics to Mars and Earth, potentially resulting in life-forming hydrothermal systems," Rodriguez said. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delay in Customs clearance to adversely affect Make-In-India: USIBC

Amid increased vigilance at ports in view of border tension with China, the USIBC on Thursday said delay in clearance of shipments at customs would adversely affect the Make-In-India initiative, economic growth, and job creation. Amid heigh...

Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP govt of conspiring against Atchannaidu's life

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the manner in which the YSRCP government was endangering the life of TDP leader Atchannaidu by meting out inhuman treatment ever since he was arrested on false charges. Naidu has accused the state...

US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India, Southeast Asian nations: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asian nations is one of the reasons America is reducing its troop presence in Europe and deploying them to other places. Pompeo made the remar...

Three Cong workers arrested in Noida during anti-fuel price hike protest

Three Congress functionaries were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly carrying out a protest demonstration in violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Several workers of the political party had come out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020