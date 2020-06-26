Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa; Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago and more

Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead Pluto, a frigid little world inhabiting the solar system's outer reaches, may have been born as a warmer place sheltering a subsurface ocean that still exists today, researchers said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa; Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa deemed potentially 'habitable'

Scientists have figured out how the subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa may have formed and determined that this vast expanse of water may have been able to support microbial life in the past. Europa, with an ocean hidden beneath a thick shell of ice, long has been viewed as a potential habitat for extraterrestrial life in our solar system, alongside other candidates such as Mars and Saturn's moon Enceladus. A new study presented on Wednesday at a geoscience conference underscores its potential.

Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago

A powerfully built relative of modern wombats that was the size of a black bear roamed Australia's woodlands about 25 million years ago, possessing shovel-shaped hands and strong forelimbs indicating it was an adept digger, scientists said on Thursday. The plant-eating mammal called Mukupirna nambensis, known from the fossil of a partial skull and much of the skeleton unearthed at Lake Pinpa in northeastern South Australia state is one of the earliest-known large-bodied Australian marsupials, they said.

Siberian heat wave is a 'warning cry' from the Arctic, climate scientists say

Pine trees are bursting into flames. Boggy peatlands are tinderbox dry. And towns in northern Russia are sweltering under conditions more typical of the tropics. Reports of record-breaking Arctic heat – registered at more than 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk on June 20 – are still being verified by the World Meteorological Organization. But even without that confirmation, experts at the global weather agency are worried by satellite images showing that much of the Russian Arctic is in the red.

Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead

Pluto, a frigid little world inhabiting the solar system's outer reaches, may have been born as a warmer place sheltering a subsurface ocean that still exists today, researchers said on Monday. An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2015 by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft and computer simulations of the dwarf planet's interior led the researchers to propose a "hot start" scenario for Pluto's formation some 4.5 billion years ago as the solar system, including Earth, took shape.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister

Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava, has been booked on a complaint filed by the municipality chairperson and some BJP workers for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a woman union minister, Station House Officer Virendr...

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unass...

Severe COVID-19 can damage the brain, preliminary study finds

A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases. The findings are the first...

Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro stay alive at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each won in the lower bracket on Thursday to stay alive at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg swept Alliance 2-0 before Virtus.pro beat OG 2-1 in the lower bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020