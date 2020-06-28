Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon session of UP Assembly may be held through video conferencing: Speaker

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly could be held in August through video conferencing, its Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said on Sunday, but ruled out holding a 'hybrid session' on the lines of the British Parliament.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:41 IST
Monsoon session of UP Assembly may be held through video conferencing: Speaker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly could be held in August through video conferencing, its Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said on Sunday, but ruled out holding a 'hybrid session' on the lines of the British Parliament. He also said the final decision on the issue will be taken by the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "At present, we are mulling all the possibilities (to hold the monsoon session of the UP Legislature). One possibility is holding the session through video conferencing," Dixit told PTI on Sunday.

"Another option available with us is to hold the session at the Lok Bhavan. There is also the possibility that a section of seats in the upper area of the Vidhan Sabha can be vacated, as it can accommodate 100-125 people (MLAs)," he said. He added that the Lok Bhavan has sufficient space for seating all MLAs.

However, the final decision is yet to be arrived at and will be taken by the state government and the chief minister. To a specific question on whether the UP Legislative Assembly may witness a 'hybrid' session on the lines of the UK's Parliament, whereby some MLAs will be physically present in the House and the others will attend the proceedings via video conferencing to ensure social distancing, the 74-year-old Speaker said, "There is no such thought of doing so (aisaa vichaar nahi hai)." In April, the UK Parliament achieved a historic first as the House of Commons held the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in a 'hybrid' form, with around a dozen lawmakers physically present within the chamber and others tuning in online through giant screens set up to adhere to the social distancing norms in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A number of MPs logged in through the Zoom application to address their questions in relation to their specific constituencies. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had granted an extra 15 minutes to the usual half-hour PMQs session to allow for technical challenges but the hybrid form of the session went ahead without major hurdles.

In an earlier interview to PTI (in May), Dixit had said, "At present, the House is not in session. The monsoon session of the UP Legislative Assembly should be held some time in August and I am optimistic that by then the situation would have changed." He had further said, "If we adhere to social distancing and leave one seat vacant, we will not have enough seats. There are 403 MLAs. Already there are not enough seats for everyone. There is a shortage of 10-12 seats. The work goes on as (generally) 10-12 (members) are absent. In these circumstances, if one seat is left vacant then not more than 200 MLAs will be able to sit". At present, there are 307 BJP MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly followed by the Samajwadi Party which has 48 MLAs. The Bahujan Samaj Party has 18 MLAs, while there are seven Congress MLAs. BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has nine MLAs and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has four MLAs. There are three Independent MLAs, while there is one MLA each from the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Apna Dal.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Appliances sales reach pre-COVID level, expect full capacity utilisation by Sep

Godrej Appliances has almost reached its pre-COVID sales level this month, and it expects to attain full manufacturing capacity utilisation by end of September this year, said a top company official. The company is expecting to attain its p...

Govt approves additional Rs 1,691 cr for highway works in J&K, Uttarakhand for 2020-21

The government has approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand for 2020-21. Of this, Rs 1,351.10 crore has been sanctioned to BRO for road works in Jammu Ka...

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020