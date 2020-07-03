Earthquake of 4.7 in Delhi NCR, Epicenter at Alwar in Rajasthan

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and several nearby cities on Friday evening at 7.02 pm.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the strength of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter Scale. The epicenter was in the Alwar district of Rajasthan about 63 km southwest of Gurgram.

The shocks were also felt in various areas of Haryana and Rajasthan. However, there is no report of any damage of any kind. Delhi/ NCR has felt about a dozen tremors of earthquakes in these years but all were of mild nature.