Earthquake of 4.7 in Delhi NCR, Epicenter at Alwar in Rajasthan

Earthquake shocks were felt at 7.02 pm on Friday. The shocks were strong and felt by many in Delhi and NCR's satellite cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonepat | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and several nearby cities on Friday evening at 7.02 pm.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the strength of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter Scale. The epicenter was in the Alwar district of Rajasthan about 63 km southwest of Gurgram.

The shocks were also felt in various areas of Haryana and Rajasthan. However, there is no report of any damage of any kind. Delhi/ NCR has felt about a dozen tremors of earthquakes in these years but all were of mild nature.

