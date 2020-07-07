Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for conservation of Germplasm on long-term basis to ensure social, economic security

National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under Ministry of AYUSH and ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) under Department of Agricultural Research and Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conserve the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Genetic Resources (MAPGRs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:01 IST
Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for conservation of Germplasm on long-term basis to ensure social, economic security
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under Ministry of AYUSH and ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) under Department of Agricultural Research and Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conserve the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Genetic Resources (MAPGRs). The purpose of this MoU to conserve the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Genetic Resources (MAPGRs) at designated space of ICAR-NBPGR in long-term storage module (as per availability) in the National Gene bank and or at Regional Station for medium-term storage module and acquire hands-on training on plant germplasm conservation techniques to the working group of NMPB.

Both NMPB and ICAR-NBPGR are committed to serve the National interests through conservation of germplasm on long-term basis, safely and cost-effectively for present and future generations to ensure the social and economic security. "The authorized institute NMPB and the ICAR-NBPGR on behalf of the ICAR would develop detailed modalities for seed storage of MAPGRs and submit a periodic progress report to their respective organisations," Ministry of AYUSH said.

"The conservation of plant genetic resources is an integral part of biodiversity conservation. The purpose of conservation is to make sustainable development by protecting and using natural resources in ways that do not diminish the variety of genes and species or destroy important habitats and ecosystems," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Windies skipper Holder not interested in personal accolades

West Indies skipper Jason Holder says he is not interested in personal accolades ahead of the first test against England starting on Wednesday despite it being billed as a clash between the worlds best two all rounders. Holder, trying to be...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, who were charge sheeted for attending Tablighi Jamat Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and ...

Egyptian women flood Instagram with #MeToo stories as suspect arrested

By Ban Barkawi and Menna A. Farouk AMMANCAIRO July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Hundreds of Egyptian women are speaking out about sexual violence after a MeToo campaign on Instagram led to the arrest of a man accused of raping and blackma...

Manickam Tagore urges PM Modi to cancel UGC's decision of conducting university exams by September

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the decision of conducting university examinations in the country by September 2020. The Congress MP said that India is the third worst-hit country by the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020