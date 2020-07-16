Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier

In the study, which has not yet gone through peer review, the team looked at Siberia from January to June, including a day that hit 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) for a new Arctic record. Scientists from the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland used 70 climate models running thousands of complex simulations comparing current conditions to a world without man-made warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 09:07 IST
Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nearly impossible without man-made global warming, this year's freak Siberian heat wave is producing climate change's most flagrant footprint of extreme weather, a new flash study says. International scientists released a study Wednesday that found the greenhouse effect multiplied the chance of the region's prolonged heat by at least 600 times, and maybe tens of thousands of times. In the study, which has not yet gone through peer review, the team looked at Siberia from January to June, including a day that hit 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) for a new Arctic record.

Scientists from the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland used 70 climate models running thousands of complex simulations comparing current conditions to a world without man-made warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas. They found that without climate change the type of prolonged heat that hit Siberia would happen once in 80,000 years, "effectively impossible without human influence," said study lead author Andrew Ciavarella, a scientist at the UK Met Office. This study, coordinated by World Weather Attribution, was done in two weeks and hasn't yet been put through the microscope of peer review and published in a major scientific journal. But the researchers who specialise in these real-time studies to search for fingerprints of climate change in extreme events usually do get their work later published in a peer-reviewed journal and use methods that outside scientists say are standard and proven. World Weather Attribution's past work has found some weather extremes were not triggered by climate change.

But 2020's Siberian heat wave stood out among the many studied, said attribution team co-lead Friederike Otto, acting director of Oxford University's Environmental Change Institute. "Definitely from everything we have done it's the strongest signal that we have seen,'' Otto said.

The team looked at both the average temperature in Siberia over the first six months of the year when temperatures averaged 9 degrees (5 degrees Celsius) above normal and the heat spike of 100 degrees occurred in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk in June. Both just really couldn't happen in a world without the additional heat-trapping gases from burning fossil fuel, Ciavarella said. The scientists said the heat added to problems with widespread wildfires fires, pest outbreaks and the thawing of permafrost which led to a massive pipeline oil spill. Thawing permafrost also has the potential to release huge amounts of greenhouse gases trapped under the frozen ground, which could then worsen the warming, scientists said.

"This event is really worrying," said study co-author Olga Zolina, a climate scientist at the P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology in Moscow. At least 10 outside scientists contacted by The Associated Press said this study was scientifically sound, using established and proper techniques.

"They have, in an impressively short time, marshaled a lot of different datasets together which really give credence to their results," said Danish Meteorological Institute climate scientist Ruth Mottram, who wasn't part of the research. These types of studies allow people and world leaders to "connect the dots" between extreme weather events and climate change and prepare for them, said French climate scientist Valerie Masson-Delmotte, who wasn't part of the research.

"The climate of the future is very different as this paper shows," said Pennsylvania State University meteorology professor David Titley, who wasn't part of the research. "We can either adapt or suffer.".

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigative report of Indiana lynching complaint delivered to prosecutors

The Indiana law enforcement investigation of a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist who said several white men tried to lynch him at a lakeside park was turned over to prosecutors on Wednesday for review, officials said...

China shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh on GDP beat

China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, as worries about a possible decoupling of the Sino-U.S. economies deepened despite a better-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter in the Asian country. At the midday break, the Shan...

Japan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday with the economy minister due to meet experts as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the coronavirus. T...

Americans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study

Americans who received enhanced unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic spent more than when they were working, a study released on Thursday said, adding to concerns about a steep fall in spending when the emergency benefits e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020