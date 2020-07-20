Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID and UAW set to launch mission to Mars

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Full dexamethasone trial results released United Arab Emirates set to launch mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launches its first mission to Mars early on Monday as it strives to develop its scientific and technology capabilities and move away from its reliance on oil. The Hope Probe will launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1:58 a.m. UAE time/6:58 a.m. Japanese time Monday (2158 GMT Sunday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.