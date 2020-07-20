Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blocking fat storage might offer new way to treat most lethal form of brain cancer

Glioblastoma is a lethal form of brain cancer that accumulates fats in lipid droplets and uses them as energy for rapid cell division. Blocking an enzyme that GBM cells use to form the lipid droplets might offer a new way to treat this deadly disease, according to a new study.

ANI | Ohio | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:54 IST
Blocking fat storage might offer new way to treat most lethal form of brain cancer
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Glioblastoma is a lethal form of brain cancer that accumulates fats in lipid droplets and uses them as energy for rapid cell division. Blocking an enzyme that GBM cells use to form the lipid droplets might offer a new way to treat this deadly disease, according to a new study. The study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute was published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

GBM has an average survival of 12-15 months after diagnosis, a period that has remained unchanged for two decades. New, more effective treatments are desperately needed. In earlier work, this same research team learned that GBM cells accumulate unusually high levels of fatty acids and use them as a source of energy needed for rapid cell growth. Normally, excessive levels of fatty acids are deadly to cells.

In this study, the researchers looked at an enzyme called DGAT1 (diacylglycerol-acyltransferase 1). GBM cells use the enzyme to package fatty acids into lipid droplets. The enzyme converts fatty acids into molecules called triglycerides, which can be safely stored as lipid droplets in the cancer cells' cytoplasm. Blocking DGAT1 diverted the excessive fatty-acid molecules to mitochondria, the cells' energy-producing organelles, rather than to storage. This overwhelmed the organelles, causing them to produce high levels of destructive molecules called oxygen radicals (also called reactive oxygen species). This, in turn, damaged the mitochondria and triggered the cells to self-destruct through a process called apoptosis.

"These findings suggest that inhibiting DGAT1 might offer a new therapeutic approach for the treatment of glioblastoma," says principal investigator Deliang Guo, PhD, professor of Radiation Oncology and director of Center for Cancer Metabolism at Ohio State. "This same approach might also apply to cancers such as prostate, colon, renal and others, which also show lipid-droplet formation," says Guo, who is a member of the OSUCCC - James Translational Therapeutics Program.

For this study, Guo and his colleagues analysed patient tumour tissue, multiple GBM cell lines and an animal model to examine fatty acid metabolism and lipid droplet formation in GBM. Key findings of the study include: Two enzymes, DGAT1 and DGAT2, are involved in the storage of triglycerides and the formation of lipid droplets, but DGAT1 is the dominant enzyme.

Inhibiting DGAT1 suppressed triglyceride and lipid droplet formation, leading to high levels of fatty acid oxidation in mitochondria, severe oxidative stress and GBM cell death. In xenograft models, inhibiting DGAT1 suppressed GBM growth without noticeable toxic side effects."Overall, our findings may lead to the identification of lipid-metabolism pathways that are unique to glioblastoma and other malignancies, and to new therapies for these cancers," Guo says. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Assam records 1,093 fresh COVID-19 cases; infection tally crosses 25,000-mark

Assam breached the 25,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 1,093 fresh cases reported on Monday, while one more person died due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state, at present, has 7,936 active corona...

Syrian air defences intercept Israel attack above Damascus -state media

Syrian air defenses on Monday intercepted a new Israeli aggression above the capital Damascus, state media said, in the latest wave of attacks that Western intelligence sources have said were Israeli strikes on Iranian-backed targets in Syr...

U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday added 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it called human rights violations in connection with Chinas treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the U.S. economic blacklist. The depar...

Horse racing-Los Alamitos allowed to remain open despite spate of horse deaths

Southern Californias Los Alamitos race track will be allowed to remain open despite a recent spike in horse deaths after a state regulatory board accepted its safety plan on Monday. Thirty one horses have died at the track near Los Angeles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020