Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT KGP researchers develop low-cost COVID-19 testing device

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 18:06 IST
IIT KGP researchers develop low-cost COVID-19 testing device
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed an inexpensive rapid diagnostic device to detect COVID-19 infections, claiming the innovation will benefit the poor. A rapid test conducted through the device, named 'Covirap', will cost only Rs 400 and the result will be available on a mobile application within an hour, Mechanical Engineering Professor Suman Chakraborty, one of the two persons leading the project, told reporters during a virtual press meet on Saturday.

The equipment will cost Rs 2,000 and production costs will plummet if the device is manufactured on a large scale, he said, adding the institute has applied for patent rights for the innovation. The tests in 'Covirap' can be conducted in a simpler way than specialised laboratory equipment with the accuracy of the results comparable to those of reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, Chakraborty said.

A large number of tests can be conducted through the device with the mere replacement of paper cartridges after each test, he said. It has been designed for use in places with limited resources to cater to the needs of under-served people. The device can be operated by minimally trained personnel, the professor said.

"The testing technologies currently in use are very expensive, besides infrastructural requirements for conducting those tests. We realized that the alternative cannot be innovations for existing detection systems such as testing kits and RT-PCR machines. "It has to be a disruptive approach leading to a new technology and testing process within the medically acceptable standards of the test results," he said.

The team which developed the device comprises researchers from the Mechanical Engineering Department led by Professor Suman Chakraborty and those from the School of Bioscience led by Assistant Professor Arindam Mondal. "This portable device is not only capable of conducting diagnostic tests for COVID-19, but it can also detect any other kind of RNA virus by following the same generic procedure," Mondal said.

Synthetic RNA viruses, similar to those extracted from infected patients, were used for testing the device to avoid undue contamination and spread of the infection while handling sensitive body-fluid samples, he said. "This innovation is aimed at providing high-end healthcare technologies to common people around the world at a low cost. It is likely to make a significant contribution to the global pandemic management," IIT Kharagpur Director Professor V K Tewari said.

"The institute is open to tie-ups, including a mode wherein the government intervenes with regard to meeting our low-cost healthcare objective for the under-served people as a policy measure to protect the interest of public health amidst the pandemic situation, instead of merely developing a strong profit-oriented model," he added..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

85 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 101 in Ghaziabad

The COVID-19 tally in Ghaziabad on Saturday reached 4,541 with 101 more people testing positive for the infection, while 85 new patients pushed the number of coronavirus cases in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar to 4,637, official data showed. ...

South Korea reports case spike, US states tighten controls

South Korea on Saturday reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months while South Africa announced a surge in infections and some US states tightened anti-disease controls. South Koreas 113 new cases include...

TRIFED signs MoU with IIT Delhi under govt's 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India TRIFED has entered into a partnership with IIT Delhi under the HRD Ministrys flagship Unnat Bharat Abhiyan UBA to boost livelihood opportunities and income generation for trib...

Amid rising COVID cases, Jammu goes into 60-hour lockdown

Jammu has gone into a 60-hour lockdown from Friday 6 pm in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said on Saturday. Jammu district sits atop the list among 10 districts in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020