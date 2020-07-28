Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai
ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:03 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale struck near Mizoram's Champhai region on Tuesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
NCS also informed that the tremors were felt at 27 km South South-West of Champhai at 08:08 pm today.
Earlier on Friday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale took place near Champhai in Mizoram. (ANI)
