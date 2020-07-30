Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ancient 'Acropolis of the sea' opens to divers, guarded by high tech

"It is the first time, and not only not just in Greece but on a pan-European level, that such a site, such a shipwreck so large with so many objects, is opening to the public and divers," Kourkoumelis said. Archaeologists say the wreck gives insight into commerce in the period known as the Golden Age of Athens.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:30 IST
Ancient 'Acropolis of the sea' opens to divers, guarded by high tech
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hidden and protected for millennia, an ancient shipwreck in Greece opens to the public for the first time on Aug. 3, fusing archaeological wonders in the depths of the sea with the marvels of modern-day artificial intelligence.

Access to underwater sites is typically restricted in Greece to preserve their integrity. But authorities have been able to allow recreational diving at the shipwreck at Peristera, thanks to computer surveillance technology. Underwater cameras monitor the site, and use image recognition software to alert administrators instantly if the wreck is in danger of being disturbed.

The site is located off a tiny outcrop off the Aegean island of Alonnisos, where a wooden vessel sank in the late 5th century B.C., taking with it thousands of amphorae, pointy-bottomed clay jugs used for commerce across the ancient Mediterranean. "We were lucky to start with one of the most beautiful ancient wrecks in the world. They call it the Acropolis of sea wrecks," said George Papalambrou, an assistant professor of power propulsion at the National Technical University of Athens.

Papalambrou, who works at the University's School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, says the custom-made monitoring system -- with solar power, recognition software and luminosity-triggered lens wipers to unclog debris -- could be a template deployed to other underwater sites. "The idea is to try to resemble how the human optical system, our eyes, are able to determine an object which passes in front of us," he said.

Dimitris Kourkoumelis, an underwater archaeologist at Greece's Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities, says the pilot project could make more sites accessible. "It is the first time, and not only not just in Greece but on a pan-European level, that such a site, such a shipwreck so large with so many objects, is opening to the public and divers," Kourkoumelis said.

Archaeologists say the wreck gives insight into commerce in the period known as the Golden Age of Athens. The 3,000-3,500 amphorae on board may have been transporting wine. "I have dived at many sites. It was the first time I felt so emotional," Kourkoumelis said. "Truly, its difficult to explain ... it is something really impressive." (Writing by Michele Kambas Editing by Peter Graff)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India energy demand improves in June: Report

With economic activities slowly picking pace, the all India energy demand improved in June as compared to May, says India Ratings. The power demand for June was, however, 10.9 per cent lower than the corresponding period of 2019.The energy ...

Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant account details, visit Rhea home

The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai...

Trump suggests delaying November U.S. presidential election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nations November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fr...

Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases

Nepal on Thursday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 274 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 52 and total infections to 19,547Three men, aged 45, 70 and 68 from Morang and Parsa districts, became the latest COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020