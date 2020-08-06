Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mangroves destruction to blame for flooding in Mumbai: Experts By Nikhil Deshmukh

Mangroves absorb excess water but they are being destroyed in Mumbai in the guise of infrastructure development, city-based environmentalist Debi Goenka told PTI. "Destruction of mangroves has definitely been one of the major causes of flooding, since the land reclaimed from mangroves is now blocking the rain water from flowing out into the sea.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:22 IST
Mangroves destruction to blame for flooding in Mumbai: Experts By Nikhil Deshmukh

Destruction of mangroves and unplanned constructions are responsible for flooding in Mumbai every year after heavy rains, say environment activists and town planners. Mangroves absorb excess water but they are being destroyed in Mumbai in the guise of infrastructure development, city-based environmentalist Debi Goenka told PTI.

"Destruction of mangroves has definitely been one of the major causes of flooding, since the land reclaimed from mangroves is now blocking the rain water from flowing out into the sea. The capacity of mangroves to absorb flood water has also reduced," he said. The biggest problem today is that government agencies which are responsible for the protection of mangroves are busy "destroying them in the guise of infrastructure development", he claimed.

"To construct a road, transmission lines, or a freight corridor, the natural infrastructure - mangroves - provided to us free of cost by nature is being destroyed," he rued. "We need to seriously review our priorities in this era of climate change, global warming and sea level rise. Do we need more roads or do we need to keep the mangroves intact?" Goenka said.

Similar concerns have also been raised by agencies like the Mangrove Society of India (MSI), which in its 2019 report stated that 75 cases of mangrove destruction have been reported on Maharashtras coast line, of which the maximum share is of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The society has been documenting and conducting various researches on mangroves since 1990 across the country.

"When it comes to destroying mangroves in the name of some development work, there is never an alternative or any plan to compensate it. The approach of the government or other agencies is- it's a waste land," an official from MSI said. They completely ignore the fact that destruction of such land or the vegetation will have some consequences on our lives, the official said.

Town planner Sulakshana Mahajan said Mumbai does receive excess rains, but with some use of technology, solutions can be sought. "Mangroves play a vital role in reducing floods and the corrosion of land from sea waves. But, someone needs to understand it and work accordingly, she said.

She said there is technology available which can simulate the impact of a proposed construction at a particular site and help in understanding possible problems it may lead to. But, the government and political forces choose to ignore such approach and simply go ahead with constructions, she said.

Mangroves sequester carbon, provide oxygen, clean the sewage, absorb heavy metals, provide breeding grounds for fish and other biodiversity, and also protect the land from extreme climatic events. Can we afford to keep cutting our mangroves? I think not, Goenka said. He said the damage being caused to the natural drainage systems, and "ill-planned" projects such as BRIMSTOWAD (Brihanmumbai Storm Water Disposal) are actually making the flood situation worse.

"The Bandra Kurla Complex is a classic example of what should never have been allowed," he added..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...

Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.He ha...

Mumbai: HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020