Left Menu
Development News Edition

New DOC action plan tackles impacts of climate change on NZ biodiversity

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage says extreme weather events around the country have really brought home our vulnerability to changing weather patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:21 IST
New DOC action plan tackles impacts of climate change on NZ biodiversity
“With a warming climate, pests such as rats and wasps are likely to increase in numbers and extend their ranges, creating more of a problem for native species,” Eugenie Sage said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new Department of Conservation (DOC) action plan tackles the impacts of climate change on New Zealand's biodiversity and DOC managed infrastructure including tracks, huts and cultural heritage.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage says extreme weather events around the country have really brought home our vulnerability to changing weather patterns.

"The Southland floods in February resulted in the closure of two Great Walks. Seventy-eight DOC tracks were damaged or inaccessible. DOC also lost over 500 predator traps in the area," said Eugenie Sage.

"In recent months parts of the North Island have experienced some of the most severe drought conditions on record, putting native species under considerable stress and restricting the ability of kiwi to forage for food and water."

DOC's new climate change adaptation action plan sets out a long-term strategy to identify the best actions for adapting to climate change. This involves assessments of ecosystems and infrastructure vulnerable to climate change impacts and the extent of that vulnerability.

"With a warming climate, pests such as rats and wasps are likely to increase in numbers and extend their ranges, creating more of a problem for native species," Eugenie Sage said.

"Climate change impacts will put even more pressure on small, but important native species populations already struggling for survival.

"The threatened, genetically distinct alpine galaxias population found only in the upper Manuherikia river in Central Otago is already under pressure from introduced salmonid species and rising temperatures. This tiny population could be wiped out by storms or droughts."

Adaptation options for biodiversity include pest control measures to take the pressure off threatened species and increase their resilience, avoiding translocating threatened species to areas vulnerable to climate change impacts, and protecting coastal species by restoring natural defences against coastal flooding.

"DOC managed tracks and other assets along New Zealand's coast will become increasingly vulnerable to high tides and storm surges resulting from climate change," Eugenie Sage said.

"The Heaphy Track's coastal section has already suffered significant storm surge damage in the past few years. Ongoing sea-level rise will result in even more damage to tracks and bridges, and expensive repair and adaptation work."

Options to reduce the risk to recreational assets could involve redesigning them so they are suitable for future climate conditions and building new structures away from high-risk areas.

"Coastal heritage sites, including significant wāhi tapu, are also vulnerable to climate change impacts," said Eugenie Sage.

"Wairau Bar in Marlborough and Kaitorete Spit in Canterbury both have significant Māori archaeological values at risk from sea-level rise. DOC will work closely with Treaty Partners on the most appropriate adaptation options to protect these and other sites sacred to Māori.

"With over 1,000 long-term concession-holders operating on public conservation land and waters, adaptation measures will support these New Zealand businesses to increase their resilience to future climate conditions.

"We know it's more efficient, cost-effective and safer to act now and plan ahead. This action plan will embed climate change adaptation in the way DOC does business.

"By understanding the impacts of climate change on our biodiversity and built environment, and taking action to adapt, we will help to ensure our wildlife and wild places are sustained for the next generation," said Eugenie Sage.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rockies look to bounce back from rare loss to Giants

The Colorado Rockies have been to the postseason five times in their 27 seasons, but never as the division champions. The way theyve played at the start of this season, an NL West crown is realistic.The San Francisco Giants slowed down the ...

D-backs face Astros again, hope big inning is a beginning

The retractable roof was opened in 100-plus degree heat after the third inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night, and not long after, the home teams bats came alive in a big way. Coincidence A sign of better times ahead One can o...

Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered authorities to invite Russia and Ukraines prosecutors to Minsk to resolve the case of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained last week, the Belta news agency reported...

Family Court (Supporting Children in Court) Legislation Bill introduced

The Minister of Justice has today introduced the Family Court Supporting Children in Court Legislation Bill the next step in the ongoing programme of work to fix the failed 2014 Family Court reforms led by then Justice Minister Judith Coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020