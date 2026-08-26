Māori Word ‘Kaitiakitanga’ Named World’s Most Beautiful Word

A Māori word carrying a powerful message about humanity's relationship with nature has received global recognition for its beauty, meaning and cultural depth. "Kaitiakitanga," a concept centred on caring for and protecting the natural world for present and future generations, has been named the world's most beautiful word by language-learning platform Babbel.

Announced on 25 August 2026, the recognition places an Indigenous idea with deep roots in the Māori worldview in an international spotlight at a time when environmental responsibility and the survival of Indigenous languages are becoming increasingly connected. The word was selected from 223 words representing 75 languages, showing how a single expression can carry ideas that often require several sentences to explain in other languages.

A Word That Connects People, Nature and Future Generations

Kaitiakitanga is commonly understood as guardianship or stewardship, yet its meaning reaches beyond simply protecting forests, rivers, oceans or wildlife. It expresses a relationship in which people are kaitiaki, or guardians, with responsibilities toward the environment and the generations that will inherit it.

Taumata Toki, representative of Ngati Rehua Ngatiwai ki Aotea, described the concept as a reminder that people are interconnected with the world around them and carry a responsibility to protect it. The idea encourages respectful engagement with nature while recognising that human wellbeing and environmental health depend on maintaining that relationship in balance.

That message carries particular weight as communities face climate change, biodiversity loss and pressure on natural resources. Many languages need a full explanation to communicate what kaitiakitanga expresses in one word, making its recognition as much about the knowledge contained within language as the beauty of the word itself.

Chosen From 223 Words Across 75 Languages

Babbel compiled its global selection after examining thousands of discussions in online language communities. An international jury made up of linguists, writers and cultural experts then assessed the shortlisted words according to sound, meaning, rarity and cultural relevance.

Kaitiakitanga emerged at the top of the list, drawing attention to the way Indigenous languages preserve distinctive ways of understanding relationships between people, communities, land and nature. Rather than treating environmental protection as something separate from everyday life, the Māori concept places responsibility and connection at the centre of that relationship.

Babbel, which develops language-learning courses adapted to learners' native languages, also uses public initiatives to encourage interest in linguistic and cultural diversity. The recognition gives people unfamiliar with te reo Māori an opportunity to discover a concept whose significance stretches far beyond vocabulary.

Indigenous Languages Carry Knowledge the World Can Learn From

The recognition also challenges the idea that preserving Indigenous languages benefits only the communities that speak them. Languages contain knowledge, values, histories and ways of seeing the world that cannot always be translated precisely, meaning the disappearance of a language can also mean losing ideas that have been shaped and passed between generations.

Kaitiakitanga offers a clear example; Its environmental message speaks to a global audience, yet its meaning comes from a specific Māori cultural and linguistic context. Protecting Indigenous languages allows such concepts to remain alive within the communities that created them while giving the wider world opportunities to listen and learn.

Global Effort Seeks to Keep Indigenous Languages Alive

The recognition comes during the International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022–2032, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly to increase awareness of the urgent need to preserve, revitalize and promote Indigenous languages worldwide.

UNESCO leads implementation of the Decade in cooperation with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and other UN agencies, bringing governments, Indigenous peoples and partner organizations together around language preservation and revitalization. The initiative recognizes Indigenous languages as living vehicles of culture, identity and knowledge rather than simply collections of words at risk of disappearing.

By placing kaitiakitanga at the top of its global list, Babbel has brought one Māori word to millions of potential new listeners. Its beauty lies not only in how it sounds, but in the responsibility it carries: people are part of the natural world, their choices affect what comes next, and caring for the environment is an obligation shared across generations.