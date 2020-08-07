Left Menu
$10.67m announced for recycling infrastructure development in Auckland

“This key investment in Auckland’s community recycling network is part of the Government’s Infrastructure Reference Group ‘shovel ready’ projects and will make a significant difference in reducing waste in Auckland,” said Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage.

Updated: 07-08-2020
Eugenie Sage said this investment will fast-track progress towards addressing an estimated $2.1 billion deficit in our on-shore waste and recycling infrastructure. Image Credit: Wikimedia

As part of a broader plan to divert waste from landfill, the Government today announced $10.67 million for new infrastructure as part of the Resource Recovery Network across the Auckland region.

"This key investment in Auckland's community recycling network is part of the Government's Infrastructure Reference Group 'shovel ready' projects and will make a significant difference in reducing waste in Auckland," said Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage.

"The Resource Recovery Network is made up of community recycling sites that are Auckland Council owned and community enterprise run. They are facilities where residents can drop off unwanted goods which are then sold for reuse and recycling, creating income that supports local jobs, training and volunteering opportunities," said Eugenie Sage.

"This is a major investment in strengthening the resource recovery network across the Auckland Council region. It aligns with the Auckland Council's vision to be 'zero waste by 2040, taking care of people and the environment and turning waste into resources.

"It will help Auckland emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and transition quickly to a future with on-shore resource recovery infrastructure and high performing kerbside recycling systems addressing our rubbish record on waste. It benefits smaller centres in the region as well as the city.

"The investment and this programme of community recycling infrastructure development will also help create at least 50 full and part-time positions."

Eugenie Sage said this investment will fast-track progress towards addressing an estimated $2.1 billion deficit in our on-shore waste and recycling infrastructure.

"At the same time, Government will be phasing in an expanded and increased waste levy scheme nationwide which will deliver sustained and on-going funding to invest in expanding our resource recovery infrastructure to help New Zealand shift to low waste and lower carbon, more circular economy.

"We need large scale and urgent action because much of what is currently sent to New Zealand landfills could be recycled, composted or reused," said Eugenie Sage.

The $10.67 million from the Government's $3 billion infrastructure fund is on top of the $126 million for waste infrastructure announced in July.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

