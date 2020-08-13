IIT-Ropar develops room disinfection device

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar on Thursday said they have developed a room disinfection device in collaboration with a private company. Working with Momentum India Private Limited, the indigenous device harnesses the germicidal effects of ultraviolet (UV-C) radiations to inactivate viruses and bacteria, said a release issued by IIT, Ropar.

The device ensures 360-degree disinfection through its prismatic body and foldable wings, it said. The specially-designed wings provide focused exposure to the most frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, table tops, cupboards, room fixtures, wall corners, work tops, artifacts, furniture tops, etc, it further said.

The device has been conceptualised and designed at IIT Ropar by Khushboo Rakha, Assistant Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and Naresh Rakha, Senior Scientific Officer with technical support from Shahriar Reza (Design Consultant), said the release. The device boasts of multiple safety features like remote control to enable its operator to stay at a safe distance, infrared motion sensors to automatically switch off the ultraviolet lamps on movement detection and emergency stop switch to shut down the device in emergency situations, it further stated.