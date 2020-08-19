Japan’s HTV-9 resupply ship departs space station

After completing its three-month mission to deliver four tons of experiments and crew supplies, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA's) HTV-9, aka Kounotori-9, has finally departed from the International Space Station (ISS) to re-enter into the Earth's atmosphere.

Live coverage of the event was provided on NASA TV and the agency's official website.

The @JAXA_en cargo spacecraft Kounotori departed the @Space_Station at 1:36pm ET, completing its 85-day mission to deliver four tons of experiments and crew supplies. The spacecraft will fire its deorbit engine on Aug. 20 and will burn up safely over the Pacific Ocean. pic.twitter.com/YSMS87Bm6p — NASA (@NASA) August 18, 2020

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy used the space station's Canadarm2 robotic arm to release the spacecraft from the station at 1:35 p.m. EDT. The spacecraft which is loaded with trash from the space station will fire its deorbit engine on Aug. 20 and then burn up safely over the Pacific Ocean.

Today we said goodbye to the 9th and final Japanese cargo ship of the HTV series. @ivan_mks63 & I monitored it's departure after we released it from the @Space_Station robotic arm. Congratulations to our @JAXA_en friends for conducting another flawless resupply mission! #arigato pic.twitter.com/7GkSyOybeG — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) August 18, 2020

The resupply ship was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on May 20 and delivered four tons of new science experiments, station hardware, crew supplies and fuel to the orbital complex, including new lithium-ion batteries that were used to upgrade the station's power systems.

HTV9 is the ninth and the final flight of the H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV/Kounotori) which has delivered more than 40 tons of supplies to space station crews. Now, JAXA is developing the next generation of space resupply ship, the HTV-X, which is targeted to launch in 2022.