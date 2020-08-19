Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhino

19-08-2020
Science News Roundup: Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhino
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhino

Scientists racing to save the northern white rhino from extinction have harvested 10 more eggs from the last two females alive which they hope will help create viable embryos that can be incubated by other rhinos acting as surrogates. Neither of the remaining northern white rhinos on Earth - a mother and her daughter - can carry a baby to term, so scientists want to implant the embryos into southern white rhinos instead.

