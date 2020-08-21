Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science foundation discusses funding Hawaii giant telescope

The foundation said its outreach would serve as a precursor to a formal federal environmental review process. The Thirty Meter Telescope project has teamed with the Giant Magellan Telescope planned in Chile and the US National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory to propose the U.S. Extremely Large Telescope Programme.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:57 IST
Science foundation discusses funding Hawaii giant telescope
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GovHawaii)

The National Science Foundation has launched an informal outreach to Hawaii about possible funding efforts for the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope project. The effort by the nation's top funder of basic research could lead to a huge influx of cash for the astronomy project on Mauna Kea with an estimated cost of USD 2.4 billion, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

Funding efforts could also trigger a regulatory process adding two years or more to a construction timeline that is far behind schedule. The project recently announced the start of construction was delayed until spring. The foundation said in a statement it plans to reach out to "stakeholders, including Native Hawaiians," to understand their viewpoints.

Protesters blocked the 6.27-mile (10-kilometer) access road to the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain, in a demonstration against the project from July through December 2019. Telescope opponents said the project would desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. The foundation said its outreach would serve as a precursor to a formal federal environmental review process.

The Thirty Meter Telescope project has teamed with the Giant Magellan Telescope planned in Chile and the US National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory to propose the U.S. Extremely Large Telescope Programme. The partnership, which is partly an effort to obtain additional funding, proposes to offer U.S. astronomers complete viewing coverage of the skies in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

Thirty Meter Telescope officials recently submitted a planning and design proposal to the science foundation aimed at obtaining major funding for USD 1 billion added to the project's cost due to construction delays, inflation and other factors. Under the proposal, the foundation would contribute $850 million each to the Thirty Meter Telescope and the Giant Magellan Telescope.

Funding approval would trigger the creation of a federal environmental impact statement and National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 consultation, a process of two years or more. "It will lead to very significant outreach, another opportunity to listen and learn and a renewed opportunity to seek solutions that are acceptable to all in Hawaii," Michael Bolte, a University of California Santa Cruz astronomy professor and Thirty Meter Telescope board member, said last month.

Kealoha Pisciotta, leader of the Mauna Kea Hui group that opposes the telescope, said her group and others are prepared to challenge federal environmental documents.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Dont judge TN law & order by isolated incidents, will not tolerate rowdyism: CM

Maintaining that Tamil Nadus law and order situation is managed well compared to several states in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked his political detractors not to come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents. Justifying...

Irish minister quits for "damaging national effort" on COVID-19

Irelands agriculture minister resigned on Friday after he said he had damaged the national effort in fighting COVID-19 by attending a social event that could have breached health regulations. Dara Calleary was among more than 80 guests at a...

Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on image correction even as the country faces economic slump and unemployment. He said in a tweet that the country was also fac...

Haryana Police arrest 3, seize 30 kgs of charas from Charkhi Dadri

The Haryana Police arrested three people and seized 30 kilograms of charas cannabis which was being smuggled in a car into the Charkhi Dadri district from the Nepal Border, informed the police on Friday. Talking to media the Haryana Police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020