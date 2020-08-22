Left Menu
Development News Edition

Follow the Perseverance Rover in real-time on its way to Mars

The last time we saw NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission was on July 30, 2020, as it disappeared into the black of deep space on a trajectory for Mars. But with NASA's Eyes on the Solar System, you can follow in real-time as humanity's most sophisticated rover - and the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter travelling with it - treks millions of miles over the next six months to Jezero Crater.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 08:09 IST
Follow the Perseverance Rover in real-time on its way to Mars
The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 30. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech). Image Credit: ANI

The last time we saw NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission was on July 30, 2020, as it disappeared into the black of deep space on a trajectory for Mars. But with NASA's Eyes on the Solar System, you can follow in real-time as humanity's most sophisticated rover - and the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter travelling with it - treks millions of miles over the next six months to Jezero Crater. "Eyes on the Solar System visualises the same trajectory data that the navigation team uses to plot Perseverance's course to Mars," said Fernando Abilleira, the Mars 2020 mission design, and navigation manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. "If you want to follow along with us on our journey, that's the place to be."

Give the Mars 2020 Perseverance spacecraft a spin. Fully interactive, Eyes on the Solar System doesn't just let you track it in real-time as it travels to the Red Planet. Dozens of controls on pop-up menus allow you to customize not just what you see - from far away to right "on board." Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech Eyes don't just let you see the distance between the Red Planet and the spacecraft at this very moment. You can also fly formation with Mars 2020 or check the relative velocity between Mars and Earth or, say, the dwarf planet Pluto.

"With all our orbital assets circling Mars as well as Curiosity and InSight on its surface, there is new data and imagery coming in all the time about the Red Planet," said Jon Nelson, visualization technology and applications development supervisor at JPL. "Essentially, if you haven't seen Mars lately through Eyes on the Solar System, you haven't seen Mars." Dozens of controls on pop-up menus allow you to customize not just what you see - from far away to right "on board" a spacecraft - but also how you see it: Choose the 3D model, and all you need is a pair of red-cyan anaglyph glasses for a more immersive experience.

You don't have to stop at Mars, either. You can travel throughout the solar system and even through time. The website not only uses real-time data and imagery from NASA's fleet of spacecraft, but it's also populated with NASA data going back to 1950 and projected to 2050. Location, motion, and appearance are based on predicted and reconstructed mission data. While you're exploring, take a deeper dive into our home planet with Eyes on the Earth and travel to distant worlds with Eyes on ExoPlanets. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS operative held in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from central Delhis Ridge Road area, a senior officer said on Saturday. The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fi...

OP Khaitan & Co Managing Partner Gautam Khaitan bags Indian Achievers Award 2020

OP Khaitan Co Managing Partner Gautam Khaitan has been conferred with the prestigious Indian Achievers Award 2020 in recognition of Outstanding Achievement in the field of Professional Consultancy. Gautam Khaitan has experience of more tha...

Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution

An inmate suffered extreme pain as he received a dose of pentobarbital during just the second federal execution following a 17-year lag, according to court filings by lawyers representing one of the inmates scheduled to be executed next. Th...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610

Mexico City Mexico, August 22 ANISputnik The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. He also said on late Friday that the num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020