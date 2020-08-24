Earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).ANI | Anjaw (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 06:26 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh today at 3:36 AM," NCS said.
Earlier on August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anjaw
- Arunachal Pradesh
- National Centre for Seismology
- Tawang