Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds estrogen may lessen severity of COVID-19 symptoms in women

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review in an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age. The scientists conducted a review of the published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

ANI | North Carolina | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:39 IST
Study finds estrogen may lessen severity of COVID-19 symptoms in women
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review in an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age. The scientists conducted a review of the published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen. The review has been published in the September online issue of the journal Current Hypertension Reports.

"We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes," said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health. Groban's researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys, and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 infections, and helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.

The review, they said, also pointed to estrogen's lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of COVID-19 in women. Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said. "We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in COVID-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies," Groban said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox put LHP Gonzalez on IL, recall RHP Dunning

The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin prior to Sundays series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.The White Sox rec...

France: Mali junta's timeline 'out of the question'

Frances defence minister is pressing Malis military junta to return the country to civilian rule within months, saying Sunday that the three-year timeline proposed by the coup leaders is out of the question. The comments came hours after th...

Pak, Afghan officials to meet on Monday in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold talks in Kabul on Monday under a bilateral arrangement to improve cooperation in different fields, the Foreign Office here said on Sunday. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood wi...

Manoj Tiwari tunes into Mann Ki Baat from riot-hit Chand Bagh, pledges to heal ‘social divisions'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Sunday tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio programme from Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, pledging to repair the social divisions in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020