Odd News Roundup: Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business

A sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers. The service dubbed "Delivery Macho", was established by 41-year-old Imazushi chef Masanori Sugiura who is also a competition bodybuilder.

