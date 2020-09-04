Left Menu
Light rains in parts of UP; Delhi experiences warm and humid day

In Haryana and Punjab, the maximum temperature at most places hovered close to normal limits. Delhi recorded the maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Light rains occurred in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while Delhi experienced a warm and humid day with traces of rainfall at a few places. In Haryana and Punjab, the maximum temperature at most places hovered close to normal limits.

Delhi recorded the maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said. The relative humidity ranged between 69 per cent to 77 per cent, the official said.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies along with light rains for the city for Saturday. Uttar Pradesh's eastern region witnessed lightning and thunderstorm, the MeT Department said. Robertsganj in Sonbhadra and Rajghat in Varanasi in the state recorded 1 cm of rainfall each since Thursday.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was registered in Ballia at 35.5 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, rains lashed Amritsar and the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal. In Haryana, Ambala registerd a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius while the mercury settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius in Hisar. The day temperature in Karnal was 34.8 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

