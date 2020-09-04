Left Menu
New revenue structure in Maha after 8 decades, says Thorat

A unique code for each village, a government logo with a watermark on every 7/12 and a QR code would be some of the main features of this new 7/12 structure, Thorat said in a statement. "The revenue accounting system at the village level in Maharashtra has been changed through the Revenue Department of the state government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A new revenue structure will be implemented in Maharashtra after nearly eight decades which will include 12 types of changes to '7/12' land records, said state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday. A unique code for each village, a government logo with a watermark on every 7/12, and a QR code would be some of the main features of this new 7/12 structure, Thorat said in a statement.

"The revenue accounting system at the village level in Maharashtra has been changed through the Revenue Department of the state government. During the British period, MG Hartnell Anderson prepared a manual in this regard, which was later revised in 1941 by MJ Desai," he said. "After nearly 8 decades, the new revenue structure is being implemented in the state and about 12 types of changes have been made in 7/12 record method," Thorat added.

He said the changes in the 7/12 record method will bring about transparency and reduce land revenue disputes.

