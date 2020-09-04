Mumbai: Mob kills youth with sword, steal Rs 3 lakh from home

A 21-year-old man was attacked with a sword and killed in Chembur on Friday afternoon by a mob which also stole valuables worth over Rs 3 lakh, police said.

An official said the incident happened in PostalColony at around 2 pm and identified the deceased as UtkarshVinaya Dhumal.

"Dhumal was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The mob also hit other people in Dhumal'shome. Efforts are on to nab them," he added.