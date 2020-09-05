Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mustang Ranch brothel eligible for coronavirus relief grant

The famed Mustang Ranch brothel is eligible to apply for small business grants as part of money a Nevada county received under a federal coronavirus relief package, officials have decided.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:11 IST
Mustang Ranch brothel eligible for coronavirus relief grant

The famed Mustang Ranch brothel is eligible to apply for small business grants as part of money a Nevada county received under a federal coronavirus relief package, officials have decided. The brothel, located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Reno, is the only one in Storey County and is among roughly 20 legal brothels in the state, all of which have been shuttered since mid-March. It is owned by a county commissioner, Lance Gilman. The county, which plans to offer grants of up to USD 3,000, is among a group of largely rural counties that are issuing small business grants with money they received as part of a federal relief package sending USD 150 billion to local governments.

Nevada is the only US state that allows brothels with licensed sex workers, an old West holdover that's been legitimised in the live-and-let-live state. They're only allowed to operate in seven mostly rural counties and not in Las Vegas or Reno. Prostitution remains illegal in the state outside of the few brothels, and the sex workers in the brothels are typically independent contractors, not employees. Gilman did not return a message left by The Associated Press. He told the Reno Gazette Journal, which first reported the brothel's grant eligibility, that outside of independent contractors, he has 45 employees, and estimates he's lost more than USD 11 million in revenue and expenses since the mid-March state-ordered closure.

“If there's help, it's going to be a drop in the bucket," he said. "We're going to put it toward surviving. We're in the same plight as anybody else. We have to be a standing business when, finally, the administration decides they can open the state.” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne told the newspaper that the Mustang Ranch is a legal business and "this business is subject to the same requirements as all other businesses which may be eligible for COVID assistance.” Osborne did not return messages from The Associated Press. Dagny Stapleton, the executive director of the Nevada Association of Counties, which is administering the program, said it was up to each county participating in the grant program to decide which businesses were allowed to apply. Storey was the only county in the program that has brothels and opted to make them eligible.

Storey County has USD 200,000 set aside for the small business grant program. The businesses must submit a plan detailing how they intend to use their funds, which can go toward rent, inventory, personal protective equipment or protective retrofitting, or any payroll not covered by separate small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress. US Treasury data released in July showed that The Wild Horse Saloon, a restaurant attached to the Mustang Ranch brothel, was approved for a loan under the PPP that was worth somewhere between USD 150,000 and USD 350,000.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Clusterzap, Marketing Automation Player Powered by AI Wins TiE50 Award at TiEcon 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Clusterzap is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This 10-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the worlds largest ...

Honor's Watch ES: An affordable smartwatch with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHTS1.64 AMOLED touch display95 workout modes247 heart rate monitorStress and Sleep Monitor10-day of battery lifeAt the IFA 2020 event, Honor unveiled the Watch ES alongside the Honor Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch. The Honor Watch ES...

Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted fundamental humanitarian protections. US D...

Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odishas Ganjam district to Gujarats Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020