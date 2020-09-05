Left Menu
Development News Edition

Environment activists blockade UK newspaper printing plants

The group Extinction Rebellion said it targeted printworks at Broxbourne, north of London, and Knowsley in northwest England, that are owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. Dozens of protesters locked themselves to trucks and bamboo scaffolding to block the road outside the plants.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:43 IST
Environment activists blockade UK newspaper printing plants

Police arrested more than 70 environmental activists who blockaded two British printing plants, disrupting the distribution of several national newspapers on Saturday. The group Extinction Rebellion said it targeted printworks at Broxbourne, north of London, and Knowsley in northwest England, that are owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

Dozens of protesters locked themselves to trucks and bamboo scaffolding to block the road outside the plants. The facilities print Murdoch-owned papers The Sun and The Times, as well as the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Financial Times. The group said it was disrupting the newspapers “to expose the failure of these corporations to accurately report on the climate and ecological emergency, and their consistent manipulation of the truth to suit their own personal and political agendas.” Police said they had arrested 42 people by Saturday morning at the Broxbourne plant. Another 30 people were arrested in Knowsley. Extinction Rebellion said all remaining protesters ended their demonstration at 11 a.m.

Newsprinters, which operates the printing plants, said the protest was an “attack on all of the free press.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter that “a free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account" and that it "is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public's access to news in this way." Journalism groups also criticized the disruption. Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, said peaceful protest was a right, but "it is not acceptable for those who wish only their voices to be heard to attempt to silence others.” Extinction Rebellion has blocked roads and bridges in several British cities since Monday as part of two weeks of civil disobedience to press for stronger action against climate change. Hundreds of people have been arrested. Last year, more than 1,700 arrests were made during Extinction Rebellion's 10-day “Autumn Uprising,” which disrupted traffic and business activity in several parts of the UK.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSALERT NEWSALERT-SUSHANT-NCB-ARREST NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Su'

NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in drugs case linked to his death Officials....

Life cannot stop due to coronavirus pandemic: UP CM

The corona era has posed many challenges to the mankind but the life and work cannot stop due to it as the success lies in tackling them rather than running away from them, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The ...

First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh

The first-ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The Minister of State for Prime Ministers Office said it is the first major foreign investmen...

Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd

Andhra Pradesh for the third time in a row has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT. The ranking is based on the implemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020