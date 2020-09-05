Left Menu
Development of Akshardham-Saharanpur road taken up on priority basis by MoRTH: Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi constituency in Parliament, said he was informed by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a letter, dated September 5, that the road is being developed into a six-lane access-control highway with service lanes on both sides. "I am glad to inform you that the development of the Akshardham-Geeta Colony-Shastri Park-Delhi/UP Border-Shamli-Saharanpur road is being taken up on priority basis," Gadkari wrote back to Tiwari.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has taken up the development of the Akshardham-Saharanpur road on priority basis to improve connectivity between the national capital and western Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday. Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi constituency in Parliament, said he was informed by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a letter, dated September 5, that the road is being developed into a six-lane access-control highway with service lanes on both sides.

"I am glad to inform you that the development of the Akshardham-Geeta Colony-Shastri Park-Delhi/UP Border-Shamli-Saharanpur road is being taken up on priority basis," Gadkari wrote back to Tiwari. The Union minister also said that the development of the EPE (Eastern Peripheral Expressway) intersection-Saharanur bypass section of the road is already in progress and will be completed by next year. Bids have already been invited for the development of the Akshardham to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border section of the road, Gadkari said.

Work on the 19-km-long six-lane access-controlled road from Akshardham to the Loni-Ghaziabad border is expected to start soon with the ministry initiating the tendering process.  It will help reduce traffic congestion in trans-Yamuna areas such as Geeta Colony, Seelampur, Usmanpur, Bhajanpur, and Loni..

