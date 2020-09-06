Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five houses damaged in landslide in J-K's Udhampur

Five houses were damaged after a landslide struck a village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit Gandtop in the hilly Basantgarh sub-division late Saturday, they said. No one was hurt as the inmates of the houses had already moved to safer places, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:19 IST
Five houses damaged in landslide in J-K's Udhampur

Five houses were damaged after a landslide struck a village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit Gandtop in the hilly Basantgarh sub-division late Saturday, they said.

No one was hurt as the inmates of the houses had already moved to safer places, the officials said. Soon after the incident, Udhampur's District Development Commissioner Piyush Singla mobilised quick response teams from various departments and himself monitored the relief and rehabilitation measures.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against co-founder of fact-checking website for 'threatening, torturing' girl through Twitter

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. The FIR was registered against Zubair under provis...

C'garh fixes cost for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

The Chhattisgarh government has fixed the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the wake of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, an official said on Sunday. Patients will have to bear the cost of treatment in...

Bhiwandi man booked for giving banned triple talaq to wife

A 27-year-old man from Bhiwandi inThane district has been booked for giving triple talaq to hiswife despite the practice being outlawed, police said onSundayKhalid Shaikh has been charged under the Muslim WomenProtection of Rights on Marria...

South Korea confirms 167 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Seoul South Korea, September 6 ANISputnik South Korea confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking the fourth consecutive day of less than 200 new cases registered per day, and the overall tally reached 21,177, the Korea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020