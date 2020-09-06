Five houses damaged in landslide in J-K's Udhampur
Five houses were damaged after a landslide struck a village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit Gandtop in the hilly Basantgarh sub-division late Saturday, they said. No one was hurt as the inmates of the houses had already moved to safer places, the officials said.
No one was hurt as the inmates of the houses had already moved to safer places, the officials said. Soon after the incident, Udhampur's District Development Commissioner Piyush Singla mobilised quick response teams from various departments and himself monitored the relief and rehabilitation measures.
