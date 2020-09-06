DULT recommends closing Cubbon Park to motorised traffic and parking

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has recommended to the Karnataka government to close Cubbon Park here for motorised traffic and parking of vehicles. In a letter to the Secretary in the Department of Horticulture and Sericulture Rajender Kataria, the Commissioner for the DULT V Manjula, who is also the Ex- Officio Additional Chief Secretary to the government, has made the recommendations.

She said there is some thinking on the part of the Government to re-open the Cubbon Park for motorised traffic. At the same time, the DULT has also received representations from citizens groups to intercede on their behalf for ensuring traffic-free Cubbon Park.

The DULT has examined the matter in detail. "Cubbon Park is a vast green space in the heart of the city and its pristine nature needs to be preserved," Manjula noted in her letter.

She stated that in various cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists. According to her, Cubbon Park would be an ideal place to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists in Bengaluru.

"Pedestrians and cyclists can use the park as shortcut for reaching their destinations. Closing of Cubbon Park to motorised traffic will not cause any inconvenience as motorists have alternative routes to reach their destinations," she pointed out. In the backdrop of this, the DULT is of the view that re-opening of Cubbon Park to motorised traffic is not advisable and parking of motorised vehicles should not be allowed in Cubbon Park, the letter said.