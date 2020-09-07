Left Menu
Typhoon Haishen heads toward Korea after battering Japan

High winds have already cut power to almost 5,000 households in the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula, including the resort island of Jeju, which has reported more than 473 mm (19 inches) of rainfall since Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 05:53 IST
South Korea hunkered down for the arrival of Typhoon Haishen on Monday, after the powerful storm battered Japan's southern islands but appeared to pass through without major damage or casualties.

The storm, carrying top sustained winds of up to 144 kilometres (90 miles) per hour, was headed north toward South Korea's second largest city of Busan, South Korea's weather agency said. High winds have already cut power to almost 5,000 households in the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula, including the resort island of Jeju, which has reported more than 473 mm (19 inches) of rainfall since Saturday. Officials have evacuated almost 1,000 people, while more than 300 flights across 10 airports, including Jeju International Airport, have been cancelled. Entries to national parks and some national train services have been suspended, the country's safety ministry added.

In Japan, around 440,000 homes in the southwestern Kyushu region remained without power on Monday morning after the storm passed through, public broadcaster NHK reported. It added that 32 people were injured, including a woman who fell down a flight of stairs in the dark and four people who sustained cuts after the glass windows of an evacuation centre were blown in. Almost 2 million people had been ordered to evacuate the region, which was still recovering from heavy rains and flooding in July that killed 83 people.

Typhoon Haishen comes just days after Typhoon Maysak smashed into the Korean peninsula, leaving at least two dead and thousands without power. Haishen is also expected to draw near North Korea's port city of Chongjin late Monday.

North Korea's agriculture sector is particularly vulnerable to severe weather, and this summer's storms and floods have raised concerns over the country's tenuous food situation. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday toured coastal areas hit by Maysak, and ordered party members to join the recovery effort.

