Centre changed fuel standards to BS-VI to reduce air pollution: Javadekar

The central government changed the fuel standards to BS-VI as part of efforts to combat pollution and people were getting quality diesel and petrol, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:58 IST
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar during the webinar on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The central government changed the fuel standards to BS-VI as part of efforts to combat pollution and people were getting quality diesel and petrol, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. Addressing a webinar on the first-ever International Day of Clean Air For Blue Skies, Javadekar said that the government is committed to reducing the air pollution level in 122 most polluted cities.

"Centre changed the fuel standards to BS-VI in a bid to fight against pollution. With the country now having migrated to BS-VI standards, quality petrol and diesel is provided in the country, which is an important initiative to fight pollution. In the last few years, roads and highways are being constructed by the government at a record pace and due to this less pollution is taking place in comparison to previous times," Javadekar said. "I use an electric vehicle, urge others too to opt for it in order to curb air pollution. Car-pooling and use of public transport must be promoted to curb air pollution," he added.

The world's cleanest emissions standard - BS-VI emission standards - have come into force from April 1, 2020. The minister released 'National Clean Air Programme' brochure on integrated measures to combat air pollution under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) emphasising on the city-specific plan in the identified 122 cities.

In January last year, the Environment Ministry had launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle the problem of air pollution in a comprehensive manner with a target to achieve 20 to 30 per cent reduction in PM 10 and PM 2.5 concentrations by 2024 keeping 2017 as the base year. The plan identified earlier 102 non-attainment cities, across 23 states and Union Territories.

Twenty more non-attainment cities have been included under NCAP based on latest data trend on air quality, an official release said. The webinar was organized by the Environment Ministry on first-ever International Day of Clean Air For Blue Skies.

The General Assembly of United Nations on December 19 last year adopted a resolution to observe the 'International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies' on September 7 every year starting from this year. (ANI)

