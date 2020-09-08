Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wildfires rage in California as heat wave lingers across U.S. West

The blaze continued to grow under "extreme weather conditions" to devour nearly 79,000 acres of land while a cause remained under investigation, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said in a statement. Officials in Madera County issued evacuation orders and urged residents to leave if they felt unsafe.

Reuters | California | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 02:25 IST
Wildfires rage in California as heat wave lingers across U.S. West
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CALFIRECZU)

Three large wildfires continued to burn in California as a record-breaking heat wave was set to linger across large swaths of the western United States on Monday.

The Creek Fire, which has engulfed the Fresno area in central California and caused the emergency evacuation over the weekend of more than 200 people vacationing at a popular reservoir, was still 0% contained as of early Monday morning, fire officials said. The blaze continued to grow under "extreme weather conditions" to devour nearly 79,000 acres of land while a cause remained under investigation, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said in a statement.

Officials in Madera County issued evacuation orders and urged residents to leave if they felt unsafe. A hiker who had just embarked on a multi-day trip when the Creek Fire broke out and had to find a way out of the growing blaze shared the harrowing experience on social media.

"We're safe and we're out, but wow, we hiked our way out of the #CreekFire yesterday," Asha Karim posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/ashasquasha/status/1303003437626318850. Another fire, this one located in San Bernardino County, southeast of Los Angeles, that officials said was caused by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party, kept burning through the night and was 7% contained as of Monday morning.

East of San Diego in southern California, nearly 400 firefighters battled the Valley Fire, which burned more than 10,000 acres in Cleveland National Forest. Video shared on social media showed firefighters dousing the flames, the air thick with ash and fire embers. The blaze was at only 1% containment as officials issued more evacuation orders on Monday morning and announced the deployment of military aircraft to help fight the rapidly spreading flames.

Late on Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino and San Diego counties due to the wildfires, which also prompted the U.S. Forest Service to temporarily close some national forests including the Sierra National Forest, the Angeles National Forest and the San Bernardino National Forest. The California Independent Systems Operator, which runs most of the Golden State's power grid, again urged consumers to cut back on energy consumption and said it was monitoring wildfires throughout the state threatening power lines.

"Temperatures are expected to be above normal statewide for the third consecutive day, driving up electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use," it said in a statement.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japans chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he were to become the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.Theres no change to my stance as chief cabinet...

Soccer-Second Greece player tests positive for coronavirus

A second player in Greeces national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19, the countrys football federation HFF said on Monday, without revealing the players identity. On Friday night, the federation said another player had been foun...

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial COVID and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodiesResearchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies t...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020