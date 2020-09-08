Left Menu
08-09-2020
People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million), the cost of renovating their UK home, in line with a commitment they made after announcing in January they would step back from royal duties. The refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, a house within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle west of London, had been criticized by some British media as too expensive.

