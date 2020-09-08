Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan

Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with assessing whether Kaavan can be moved from poor conditions in a zoo in Pakistan's capital to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 02:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The trick to calming an unhappy elephant? Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with assessing whether Kaavan can be moved from poor conditions in a zoo in Pakistan's capital to a sanctuary in Cambodia. Amir Khalil, a vet who has worked in war zones to rescue animals, is now in Islamabad with welfare organization Four Paws to determine whether Kaavan is safe to travel after a Pakistan court ruled in May that all animals at Islamabad's zoo must be set free or transferred to a better environment.

