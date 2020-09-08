Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's plan to tackle wilding pine infestations to generate new jobs

“We're ramping up our wilding control activity in areas where jobs are needed most,” Damien O’Connor said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-09-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 07:58 IST
Govt's plan to tackle wilding pine infestations to generate new jobs
Minister O’Connor says this includes a range of long-term projects led by regional councils and smaller-scale community partnerships. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A nationwide plan to tackle more than 800,000 hectares of wilding pine infestations over the next year will generate up to 550 new jobs and help prevent future wildfires, say Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare.

"We're ramping up our wilding control activity in areas where jobs are needed most," Damien O'Connor said.

"Budget 2020 included $100 million for wilding pine control through the Jobs for Nature programme. Over $36 million of that funding will be spent in the next 12 months as part of our four-year programme. That extends our work from 19 to 58 sites across New Zealand."

Minister O'Connor says this includes a range of long-term projects led by regional councils and smaller-scale community partnerships.

"We'll see significant work throughout most of New Zealand – in Northland, across the Central North Island, in Marlborough, Nelson/Tasman, Queenstown, Otago and Southland."

"More than $17 million of work is allocated over 400,000 hectares of wilding infestations in Canterbury alone, including extensive infestations in Craigieburn and the Mackenzie."

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare was in the Mackenzie District last week to survey the fire damage near Lake Pukaki, the spread of which has in part been attributed to wilding pines.

"I saw the devastation first-hand and heard concerns from locals that the wilding pines are a pest, and play a dangerous part in helping to spread fires.

"This Government investment will help prevent fires like this in years to come," said Peeni Henare.

Minister O'Connor says wilding pine control is part of the Government's commitment to providing economic support for people, with a significant environmental benefit.

"This is not necessarily about putting people into new careers. It is about finding work for people now, while their sectors recover from Covid-19."

"Wilding control is largely seasonal work, with some year-round operations. This will allow companies to employ new people - and to keep on existing staff."

Minister O'Connor says New Zealanders can expect to see significant changes to the landscape as control activity increases.

"In many areas, like Queenstown and the Mackenzie basin, we'll be removing longstanding infestations that have become a familiar part of the landscape. People are inclined to think any tree has some value. But the recent fires near Lake Pukaki, only a few years after the devastating fires in Flock Hill, have shown that wilding pines threaten the ecosystem, the economy – and the community.

"Bringing this work forward allows us to tackle these pest plants early before they become a more significant problem".

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's coronavirus hot spot state to deepen contact tracing

The Australian state at the centre of the countrys second wave coronavirus outbreak is deepening its contact tracing programme to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases, amid criticism of its handling of the crisis.Victoria sta...

Tennis-Mertens takes down second seed Kenin to reach last eight

Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year.Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline...

LG Wing: Leaked video shows LG's unique dual-screen phone with rotating display

Last weekend, LG Electronics confirmed that its upcoming dual-screen phone will be called LG Wing and now a leaked video has revealed what the phone looks like.A video shared by popular leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter gives us a close look ...

10-run sixth carries Blue Jays past Yankees

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Jansens fourth homer of the seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020