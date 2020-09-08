Left Menu
Development News Edition

In new book, British teen climate activist urges peers to 'Challenge Everything'

Now, the British environmental activist has written a book for fellow teens who want to act on climate change but do not know where to start. In "Challenge Everything," which was published in Europe and North America on Tuesday, Sandford explains how the failure of governments to heed warnings from climate scientists prompted her to join civil disobedience movement Extinction Rebellion, which launched fresh protests in Britain last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:30 IST
In new book, British teen climate activist urges peers to 'Challenge Everything'
Representative Image

Blue Sandford turned 17 in a police cell. Last year, she began an indefinite school strike. Now, the British environmental activist has written a book for fellow teens who want to act on climate change but do not know where to start.

In "Challenge Everything," which was published in Europe and North America on Tuesday, Sandford explains how the failure of governments to heed warnings from climate scientists prompted her to join civil disobedience movement Extinction Rebellion, which launched fresh protests in Britain last week. Sandford, who was arrested for blocking a road in London's Trafalgar Square at previous demonstrations in October, uses the book to lay out a vision of a sustainable society rooted in a sense of community and connection with nature.

"We can't all just go and get arrested and that be the end of the story," said Sandford, 17, who was arrested again at the end of August in Parliament Square, a focus of the latest protests. "I think we need to start from a place of science and empiricism and figure out the truth about the climate and ecological crisis, and then act."

Having spent much of her life living with her family on an off-grid farm on an Inner Hebrides island off the coast of Scotland, Sandford attended school in London. She chose to leave formal education in June last year in solidarity with a wave of Friday afternoon school strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Sandford has since joined protests to try to stop woodland outside London, where she played as child, being felled for a planned high-speed rail link known as HS2. "I don't really want to be a climate-change activist," Sandford told Reuters television. "I feel like I've sort of been forced into it because nothing else is working."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu CM pledges to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight

Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has initiated the state-led portal for eye donation on Monday enabling people who are willin...

Mumbai Police transfers case registered by Rhea against Sushant's sister, others to CBI

The case filed on the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. As per the complaint of Rhea Chakra...

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signaled he could call a snap election if he became the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Suga...

France's INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020

Frances INSEE official statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday a forecast of a 9 drop in gross domestic product GDP in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.French economic activity should run at 95 of pre-epidemic levels in the third quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020