Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC posts notice on illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow

A BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice there as nobody was present to receive the notice, a civic official told PTI. The notice pointed out over a dozen alterations in the bungalow, like a "toilet being converted into office cabin" and "new toilets being constructed along side the staircase", the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:33 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here, pointing out many alterations undertaken there without the civic body's approval. A BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice there as nobody was present to receive the notice, a civic official told PTI.

The notice pointed out over a dozen alterations in the bungalow, like a "toilet being converted into office cabin" and "new toilets being constructed along side the staircase", the official said. The BMC has asked Kangana to respond within 24 hours to let the civic body know if she had any approvals for the work, he said.

Kangana had on Monday taken to Twitter to share videos of at her office premises here and expressed apprehension that the BMC may demolish the property. However, the civic body had said the visit by its officals was part of a regular exercise undertaken to keep a tab on illegal constructions in Bandra.

Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her. Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor had said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HC allows withdrawal of plea for financial assistance to lawyers

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed withdrawal of a plea seeking financial assistance for lawyers enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi BCD, irrespective of their state of residence, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawyer-petitioner sought ...

Tamil Nadu CM pledges to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight

Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has initiated the state-led portal for eye donation on Monday enabling people who are willin...

Mumbai Police transfers case registered by Rhea against Sushant's sister, others to CBI

The case filed on the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. As per the complaint of Rhea Chakra...

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signaled he could call a snap election if he became the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Suga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020