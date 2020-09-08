Left Menu
Development News Edition

One in eight deaths in Europe linked to pollution, environment, EU says

"These deaths are preventable and can be significantly reduced through efforts to improve environmental quality," it said. Air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk in Europe, contributing to more than 400,000 premature deaths each year.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:57 IST
One in eight deaths in Europe linked to pollution, environment, EU says

Environmental factors such as air pollution and heatwaves exacerbated by climate change contribute to around 13% of all deaths in Europe, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said on Tuesday.

A total of 630,000 deaths in the European Union's 27 countries plus Britain were attributable to environmental factors in 2012, the latest year for which data are available, EEA said in a report. "These deaths are preventable and can be significantly reduced through efforts to improve environmental quality," it said.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk in Europe, contributing to more than 400,000 premature deaths each year. Prolonged exposure to pollutants can cause diabetes, lung disease and cancer, and early evidence suggests air pollution may be linked to higher death rates among COVID-19 patients. Europe's pollution levels plummeted amid lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the dip is expected to be temporary and most EU countries are on course to miss their targets to cut air pollutants in the next decade.

EEA said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the connection between the environment and human health, demonstrating the increased risk of passing diseases from animals to humans as a result of environmental degradation and meat production. "COVID-19 has been yet another wake-up call, making us acutely aware of the relationship between our ecosystems and our health," EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

The European Commission has proposed EU targets to make agriculture more sustainable, by ringfencing natural habitats and curbing pesticide use, although farming groups have warned the goals could curb crop yields. EEA said drinking water quality is consistently high across the EU, but it raised the alarm over the release of antibiotics through waste water treatment plants, which can spread antimicrobial resistance. Infections from drug-resistant bacteria cause roughly 25,000 deaths in the EU each year.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin and I are on same page: Ponting on running out non-strikers

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he is on the same page as off-spinner R Ashwin regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered. Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos...

Russia to build up half-finished oil wells to regain market share

Russia believes it is extremely important to quickly regain, or even raise, its oil market share once demand recovers, as it readies to build up its fleet of unfinished oil wells, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. To ensure Russia has n...

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- CGI TSX GIB.A NYSE GIB released a new white paper, Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability, that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector execu...

Ease of Doing Business: Kerala seeks clarity on ranking criteria from Centre

The Ease of Doing Business EoDB ranking 2019, covering different states and Union Territories, lacked clarity on some counts, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation has claimed, and urged the Centre to disclose the criteria det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020