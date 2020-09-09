HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana's bungalow
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:10 IST
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present. Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging the notice issued by the BMC for illegal construction at her bungalow. The petition also sought a stay on the demolition process.
The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea. The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday undertook demolition of the illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.
