Reuters Odd News Summary

Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with assessing whether Kaavan can be moved from poor conditions in a zoo in Pakistan's capital to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephant

The trick to calming an unhappy elephant? Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with assessing whether Kaavan can be moved from poor conditions in a zoo in Pakistan's capital to a sanctuary in Cambodia. Amir Khalil, a vet who has worked in war zones to rescue animals, is now in Islamabad with welfare organisation Four Paws to determine whether Kaavan is safe to travel after a Pakistan court ruled in May that all animals at Islamabad's zoo must be set free or transferred to a better environment. Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spate

Investigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across France, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Wednesday. "We have an unacceptable situation of absolutely sickening cruelty acts," Denormandie told France Info radio.

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Departments directed to ensure officials enrol for compulsory ethics in course

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has directed government departments to ensure that officials enrol for the compulsory Ethics in the Public Service online course offered by the National School of Government NSG.The NS...

Gusty winds pose continued wildfire threats in California

Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California Wednesday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned. Diablo winds in the north and Santa Ana winds in the south were forecast into Wednesday at a time when exis...

BJP turned Sushant into 'Bihari actor' to score electoral brownie points: Adhir Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday hit out at BJP for allegedly politicising Sushant Singh Rajputs death case and said the party has turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points. He...

FACTBOX-After Brexit row, what does Britain's Internal Market Bill do?

Britain published draft legislation on Wednesday on how it wants to manage trade within its borders after Brexit, a bill which caused a new row with the European Union after the government admitted it will break international law. The Inter...
