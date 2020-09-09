Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advisory Board calls for decisive action to tackle climate change

Meeting for the first time since being formed, following the 2019 UN Climate Summit, members of the Advisory Board endorsed a 10-year strategy to put people’s jobs and well-being at the centre of the transition to carbon-neutral and climate-resilient economies.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:56 IST
Advisory Board calls for decisive action to tackle climate change
Members of the Board highlighted the need for urgent, coherent and coordinated action to address the economic, social and environmental dimensions of the COVID-19 crisis. Image Credit: ANI

The International Advisory Board of the Climate Action for Jobs Initiative has called for decisive action to tackle climate change and create decent work.

Meeting for the first time since being formed, following the 2019 UN Climate Summit, members of the Advisory Board endorsed a 10-year strategy to put people's jobs and well-being at the centre of the transition to carbon-neutral and climate-resilient economies.

Its three main aims are:

To implement climate change measures that deliver decent jobs and advance social justice.

Support countries so they can move towards a sustainable future.

Take action to ensure an inclusive and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Board highlighted the need for urgent, coherent and coordinated action to address the economic, social and environmental dimensions of the COVID-19 crisis.

They pointed to the unique opportunity to build back better, more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies that are more resilient to future shocks, through the six areas of action that the UN Secretary-General has put forward for a climate-positive recovery.

"We stand at a critical moment in the pursuit of the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a decade of action that must be decisive. We need to make the Climate Action for Jobs Initiative a meaningful contribution in this last leg of the race towards the SDGs. We are all aware of our responsibilities in that regard," said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder.

The Climate Action for Jobs Initiative provides countries with tools for assessing investment and policy options for a recovery that focuses on jobs and a transition to a sustainable economy. It supports planning, policy-making, market development, knowledge and innovation for a sustainable future, guided by the ILO Just Transition Guidelines and ILO Recommendation No. 205 on Employment and Decent Work for Peace and Resilience, and in accordance with the United Nations Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Key to the Initiative is a new Just Transition Innovation Facility. This provides a space to source innovative ideas and turns them into effective and scalable solutions to climate change. The Facility is designed to identify high potential solutions for addressing specific challenges, strengthening country intervention models, supporting pilot projects, and sharing lessons learned internationally.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Whether I live or die, I'll expose you: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar

Hours after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranauts Mumbai office, the actor hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar. The Queen actor who had ea...

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray atVarsha, the latters official residence here.The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the bac...

IPL 13: Deepak Chahar back with CSK squad

India pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday joined the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Taking to Twitter, the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of Chahar and captioned the post, Deeback ...

Crime branch takes over probe into cheating case

The State Crime Branch on Wednesday took over the probe into the cheating case involving an MLA and a functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League, who were booked for allegedly duping several people of their money invested in a gold jewel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020