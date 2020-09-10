Left Menu
Monsoon to stay longer in Delhi, withdrawal in Oct 1st week: IMD

The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre. Earlier this year, the MeT department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October", an India Meteorological Department official said on Thursday. The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal. "According to the extended range forecast, monsoon rains will continue until September end. The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

Earlier this year, the MeT department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25. "The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years," Srivastava said.

He said light to moderate rains are possible in northwest India from September 15. Till then, mostly dry weather will prevail in Delhi. The city's air quality index is also expected to remain in the "satisfactory and moderate" categories due to the longer monsoon season, he said. The national capital has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 62.6 mm -- a deficiency of 67 percent -- in September so far. Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 586.4 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

